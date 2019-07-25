Dries signed a one-year, two-way contract with Colorado on Thursday.

Dries filed for salary arbitration earlier this month, but he and the Avalanche were able to come to terms on a new deal prior to their hearing with an independent arbitrator. The 25-year-old forward appeared in 40 games with the big club in 2018-19, notching three goals and six points over that span. He'll likely have a similar role in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars.