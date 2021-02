Dries was called up from the taxi squad and will make his season debut Tuesday against the Wild, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

The Avalanche reached down for a center after it was announced Nathan MacKinnon (lower body) is week to week. Both MacKinnon and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (knee) were deemed week-to-week, so Dries could be around for another week or more. He's serving as the center on the fourth line.