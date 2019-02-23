Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Promoted from minors
The Avalanche recalled Dries from AHL Colorado on Saturday.
Dries will provide some depth up front for the Avalanche in Nashville on Saturday, and he's in the lineup for Saturday's contest as the left wing on the fourth line with Matt Nieto (lower body) unavailable. He owns just 22 points through 58 games at the top level this season, leaving him off the fantasy radar in all but the deepest of leagues.
