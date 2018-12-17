Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Promoted from minors
Dries was recalled from AHL Colorado on Monday.
Prior to his recent stint in the minors, Dries was bogged down in a nine-game goal drought, during which he managed just one helper while averaging 11:51 of ice time. Whether the youngster suits up versus the Islanders on Monday will likely depend on the health of Alex Kerfoot (upper body).
