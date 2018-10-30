The Avalanche recalled Dries from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Dries has drawn into four NHL contests thus far in 2018-19, but he has averaged just 6:54 of ice time per contest during his time with the club. While that hasn't prevented him from recording six shots on goal in addition to four penalty minutes, it's unlikely Dries will provide much in terms of fantasy value even if he's in the lineup Thursday against the Flames.