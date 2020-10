Dries signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Dries led AHL Colorado with 21 goals last season and ended up playing six games, including one playoff game, with the big club. The 26-year-old will return to the team and vie for a full-time NHL role, and he'll need a strong training camp to secure that job. More likely than not, he'll spend time at both levels next season.