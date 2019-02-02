Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Recalled from AHL Colorado
Dries has resurfaced on the Avalanche roster, per the NHL's official media site.
Dries, a rookie who made a name for himself at Western Michigan University, returns to the top level after getting sent to the minors during the NHL's All-Star break. He's already been called up four times this season, which clearly suggests that he's the preferred option for the parent club when injuries strike. Dries has compiled three goals and two helpers over 29 games this season.
