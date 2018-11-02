Dries registered a goal and an assist during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

Dries was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and cashed in with two points during his first game back in the NHL. The points were his first two of the career, as he was involved in two of Colorado's five goals. The shifty forward has seen limited ice time in his five games played this year, so he'll need to continue running at max efficiency to return fantasy value.