Dries had a goal and assist while taking only one shot during Thursday's 6-5 loss to Calgary.

Dries was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and cashed in with two points during his first game back in the pros. The points were his first two of the year as he was involved in two of Colorado's five goals. The forward has seen limited time-on-ice in his five games played this year, so he isn't the best fantasy option at this point in time.