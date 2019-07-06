Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Seeking arbitration
Dries filed for salary arbitration Friday.
Dries appeared in 40 games for the Avalanche last season, but was able to amass only three goals and three assists while averaging 9:04 of ice time per game. The 25-year-old bounced around the organization's ranks last season, but his reputation as a self-aware pivot with a strong work ethic could serve him well in negotiating a new deal.
