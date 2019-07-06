Dries filed for salary arbitration Friday.

Dries appeared in 40 games for the Avalanche last season, but was able to amass only three goals and three assists while averaging 9:04 of ice time per game. The 25-year-old bounced around the organization's ranks last season, but his reputation as a self-aware pivot with a strong work ethic could serve him well in negotiating a new deal.

