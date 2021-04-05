site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Shuffles to AHL affiliate
Dries was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Dries has only cracked the Avalanche's lineup three times this season, going scoreless over that span.
