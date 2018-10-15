Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Skips back to NHL
Dries was called up from AHL Colorado on Sunday.
The Western Michigan University product has defied the odds of reaching hockey's highest level as an undrafted center. He's only 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but Dries is a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals all the same. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has been reluctant to give him much playing time (6:19 through his first three NHL games) right out of the gate, but Dries should gradually pick up more shifts as the season progresses.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...