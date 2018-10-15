Dries was called up from AHL Colorado on Sunday.

The Western Michigan University product has defied the odds of reaching hockey's highest level as an undrafted center. He's only 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, but Dries is a dual threat in the sense that he can score and set up goals all the same. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has been reluctant to give him much playing time (6:19 through his first three NHL games) right out of the gate, but Dries should gradually pick up more shifts as the season progresses.