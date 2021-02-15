Dries had 7:41 of ice time in Sunday's 1-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dries appeared in his second game of the season, the last one being Feb. 2, the final game before the Avalanche's season was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols. He and Jayson Megna took up residency on the fourth line for the game, which Colorado played without Matt Calvert (upper body), Tyson Jost (COVID-19 protocol) and Gabriel Landeskog (COVID-19 protocol). All three could return to action this week -- head coach Jared Bednar expects Jost and Landeskog on Saturday -- so Dries may be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Vegas.