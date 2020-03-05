Play

The Avalanche recalled Dries from AHL Colorado on Thursday.

The Avalanche only had 11 healthy forwards on their roster prior to Dries' promotion, so he'll likely slot into a bottom-six role for Friday's clash with the Canucks. The 25-year-old American has gone scoreless while averaging 7:55 of ice time in three appearances with the big club this campaign.

