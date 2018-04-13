Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Back with the big club
Martin practiced with the Avalanche on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
The Avalanche are currently carrying three goaltenders on their roster so they can give starter Jonathan Bernier some time off in between games, so Martin's presence at Friday's practice shouldn't be perceived as a sign that either of Colorado's top-two options are dealing with an injury. He'll likely remain with the big club for the duration of their postseason run.
