Martin was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Saturday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

The 22-year-old goalie is bound for Colorado in the wake of news that Jonathan Bernier has sustained an upper-body injury ahead of the evening's home game against the Golden Knights. Martin, who has gone 14-13-0 with a 3.02 GAA and .895 save percentage with the AHL's Rampage this season, is still waiting to make his season debut at the highest level. Depending on the severity of Bernier's injury, he could get a look soon. Colorado is still trying to clinch a spot in the postseason, but then again, No. 1 goalie Semyon Varlamov has been utilized in each of the last 19 games.