Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Gets call from Avalanche
Martin was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old goalie was called up with Jonathan Bernier (hand) still parked on injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Flames. Martin hasn't looked ready for prime time based on a 3.06 GAA and .894 save percentage through 30 appearances with the Rampage this season, but slated to serve in an emergency capacity behind Semyon Varlamov anyway.
