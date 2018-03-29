Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Heads back to AHL
Martin was returned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
Both Semyon Varlamov (illness) and Jonathan Bernier (infection) will available for Friday's home game against the Blackhawks, so Martin's reassignment to the minors was a no-brainer. He has a relatively high profile as a 2013 third-round draft choice, but he's only appeared in three NHL games to date and such little experience squashes his fantasy prospects.
More News
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Called up as insurance option•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Returns to NHL•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Shipped to lower leagues•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Gets call from Avalanche•
-
Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Headed back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...