Martin was returned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.

Both Semyon Varlamov (illness) and Jonathan Bernier (infection) will available for Friday's home game against the Blackhawks, so Martin's reassignment to the minors was a no-brainer. He has a relatively high profile as a 2013 third-round draft choice, but he's only appeared in three NHL games to date and such little experience squashes his fantasy prospects.