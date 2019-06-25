Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Hits free agency
Martin didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Avalanche, pushing him into unrestricted free agency, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Martin's unlikely to garner much interest at the NHL level, having failed to win any of his three career appearances. Expect the 24-year-old netminder to latch on with an AHL club after posting a .902 save percentage and career-worst 3.40 GAA with AHL Colorado last season.
