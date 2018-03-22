Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Avalanche reassigned Martin to AHL San Antonio on Thursday.
With Jonathan Bernier (head) cleared to play, Colorado is no longer in need of Martin's services as a backup netminder. The 2013 third-round pick will return to his role as AHL San Antonio's starter, where he's compiled a 14-12-0 record while posting a 3.05 GAA and .895 save percentage in 31 appearances this season.
