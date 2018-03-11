Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Returns to NHL
Martin will be recalled to the NHL level on Sunday.
With Jonathan Bernier (head) injured one again, Martin will likely slide in to a backup role behind Seymon Varlamov. The 22-year-old netminder didn't get a chance to see the ice during his last NHL stint that last about a week. Colorado has a back-to-back coming up this Thursday and Friday, so if Bernier is still out, Martin may see his first big league action of the year.
