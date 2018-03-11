Martin will be recalled to the NHL level on Sunday.

With Jonathan Bernier (head) injured one again, Martin will likely slide in to a backup role behind Seymon Varlamov. The 22-year-old netminder didn't get a chance to see the ice during his last NHL stint that last about a week. Colorado has a back-to-back coming up this Thursday and Friday, so if Bernier is still out, Martin may see his first big league action of the year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories