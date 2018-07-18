Martin signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Monday, TSN reports.

Martin didn't suit up in the NHL during 2017-18 and played 34 games with AHL San Antonio instead, producing a .893 save percentage and 3.10 GAA -- the worst stats of his minor-league career. Colorado acquired Phillipp Grubauer via trade from the Capitals and still have Semyon Varlamov (knee) on the roster, so it's tough to see a way Martin cracks the lineup besides an injury.