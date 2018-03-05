Avalanche's Spencer Martin: Shipped to lower leagues
Martin was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Monday.
Martin didn't feature for the Avs since he was recalled on Feb. 27 due to Jonathan Bernier suffering a hand injury. With his demotion Monday, signs point to Bernier nearing readiness to at least dress as the backup netminder for Tuesday's contest in Chicago. Barring further injuries to Bernier or Semyon Varlamov, Martin will likely finish out the season with San Antonio, where he's posted a 3.06 GAA, .894 save percentage, and a 13-12-0 record in 30 games.
