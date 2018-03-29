Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Cleared to return
Andrighetto (lower body) has been given the green light to suit up against the Blackhawks on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto -- who missed the Avs' previous three outings -- should resume a top-six role in addition to logging time on the power play. With the man advantage, the winger has notched just seven points, despite averaging 2:34 of ice time. The Zurich native needs just one more tally to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his career.
