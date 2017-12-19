Andrighetto recorded two assists -- one with the man advantage -- during Monday's 4-2 win over Pittsburgh.

The 24-year-old winger kick-started the season in excellent form with five goals, seven assists and six multi-point showings through his first 16 games of the campaign. However, this was the first time he marked the scoresheet twice since then, and the strong outing improved his line to just six tallies and 10 helpers for the season. Andrighetto's fantasy value is tied to his role, and when he's receiving top-six minutes and power-play looks, he offers some fantasy potential. However, he's had trouble sticking in a scoring gig throughout his five-year career. It's likely his offensive contributions continue to be sporadic and unreliable.