Andrighetto knocked home the winning goal in Game 5, keeping his team's season alive with a 2-1 win at Nashville on Friday.

Andrighetto would probably one of the last players you'd expect to score the game winner, given his performance this season, but he got the job done when his team needed it most. However, as this is his first point of the playoffs, expecting him to do it again is probably wishful thinking, and he's probably not a great choice for your Sunday lineup in Game 6.