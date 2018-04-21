Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Comes up with winner
Andrighetto knocked home the winning goal in Game 5, keeping his team's season alive with a 2-1 win at Nashville on Friday.
Andrighetto would probably one of the last players you'd expect to score the game winner, given his performance this season, but he got the job done when his team needed it most. However, as this is his first point of the playoffs, expecting him to do it again is probably wishful thinking, and he's probably not a great choice for your Sunday lineup in Game 6.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Scores twice in return•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Cleared to return•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Remains sidelined•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Lower-body injury surfaces•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...