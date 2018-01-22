Andrighetto (leg) is considered day-to-day according to head coach Jared Bednar, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto is still on injured reserve, but it sounds like he ready to return soon. The 24-year-old will need to be activated before he can take the ice, so that should give us a good sign of when he will be returning. The winger has already missed seven games with this injury.