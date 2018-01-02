Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Day-to-day with leg injury
Andrighetto is considered day-to-day with a leg injury ahead of Tuesday's game against the Jets, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
This is the first mentioning of a leg injury for Andrighetto, but he'll likely be considered a game-time decision Tuesday nonetheless. If he's forced to sit, Matthew Nieto and A.J. Greer could be in line for unexpected ice time.
