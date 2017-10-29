Andrighetto manufactured a goal and an assist at even strength in Saturday's 6-3 home win over the Blackhawks.

Incredibly, the top-six winger has recorded two-points efforts in four games this season, but he's yet to play in a game for which he's posted just a single goal or helper. It's that level of inconsistency that makes him a risky daily fantasy option, but he should have little trouble eclipsing his career high of 23 points that he had between the Canadiens and Avs in 2016-17.