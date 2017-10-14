Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Gets two helpers in win
Andrighetto had a pair of assists as his side bested the Ducks by a 3-1 count Friday night.
Andrighetto is getting his chance in Denver and making the most of it so far. At six points in five games, he's off to a great start to 2017-18.
