Andrighetto (leg) has been medically cleared and will take part in Thursday's contest against Columbus.

Thursday will be the Swiss forward's first game of 2018, having missed a whopping 28 games while recovering from injury. It remains to be seen where Andrighetto will fit in Thursday's lineup, but his blend of speed, skill, and responsible play make him a versatile option that can slot into anywhere from the second to the fourth line.

