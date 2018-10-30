Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Lands on IR
The Avalanche placed Andrighetto (lower body) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Andrighetto is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. There's currently no timetable for the 25-year-old winger's return to game action, but Colorado should release an update on his status once he's cleared to practice.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Scores in debut•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ready to rock•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Skates without contact•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out for road trip•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Moves to IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.