Andrighetto was scratched from Saturday's game against the Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

It initially appeared that the Swiss skater was scratched due to poor performance following his minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kings, but Andrighetto is actually injured, and it's reportedly caused the Avalanche to roll with an extra defenseman in Mark Alt.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories