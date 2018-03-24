Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Lower-body injury surfaces
Andrighetto was scratched from Saturday's game against the Golden Knights due to a lower-body injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
It initially appeared that the Swiss skater was scratched due to poor performance following his minus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-1 loss to the Kings, but Andrighetto is actually injured, and it's reportedly caused the Avalanche to roll with an extra defenseman in Mark Alt.
