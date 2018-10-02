Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Moves to IR
Andrighetto (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Andrighetto could be out for up to a month, according Mike Chambers of The Denver Post. This is obviously not an ideal situation for the sixth-year winger, but another veteran in Gabriel Bourque is capable of filling the void, at least at even strength.
