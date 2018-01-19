Andrighetto has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Andrighetto has been sidelined since December by the leg injury, making his placement on injured reserve unsurprising. His presence at practice in a non-contact jersey is a good sign, but the team will need to activate him off the list before he can return to action. A return to full contact during practice should precede that return, but he appears to be making some progress in his rehab at the very least.