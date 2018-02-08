Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Not traveling with team
Andrighetto (leg) will not join the Avs for their upcoming three-game road trip, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto -- who has already missed 14 games due to his leg malady -- remains on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the winger tallied four points in his previous six contests, along with 12 shots, four hits and two blocks. Gabriel Bourque should be considered the leading candidate to be relegated to the press box once Andrighetto is given the green light.
