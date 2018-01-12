Andrighetto (leg) didn't travel with his teammates for Saturday's game in Dallas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto will miss a fourth consecutive game Saturday, and the Avalanche have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. With Andrighetto unavailable, A.J. Greer will slot into the lineup against Dallas.

