Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Not traveling with team
Andrighetto (leg) didn't travel with his teammates for Saturday's game in Dallas, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto will miss a fourth consecutive game Saturday, and the Avalanche have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his return to the lineup. With Andrighetto unavailable, A.J. Greer will slot into the lineup against Dallas.
