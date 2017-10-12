Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Notches two goals
Andrighetto scored two goals, one on the power play, and notched four shots on net in a 6-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday.
Getting traded from Montreal to Colorado seemed to breathe some life into Andrighetto, or at least gave him greater opportunity. He's now the top left wing on Colorado's depth chart, and he's played more than five minutes on the power play in three games already.
