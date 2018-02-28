Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: On ice for morning skate, still not ready
Andrighetto (leg) skated with the team Wednesday, but he is not ready to rejoin the lineup, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.
Andrighetto has yet to take the ice since the calendar flipped to 2018, but he appears to be making significant progress on that front. More information should begin to surface as the winger becomes more heavily involved in practice, at which point a more definitive timeline for his return should appear.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Takes to ice Monday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Not traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Resting again with injury•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Could return soon•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Moves to IR•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Out again Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...