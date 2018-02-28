Andrighetto (leg) skated with the team Wednesday, but he is not ready to rejoin the lineup, Rick Sadowski of NHL.com reports.

Andrighetto has yet to take the ice since the calendar flipped to 2018, but he appears to be making significant progress on that front. More information should begin to surface as the winger becomes more heavily involved in practice, at which point a more definitive timeline for his return should appear.

