Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Out again Thursday
Andrighetto (leg) will miss Thursday's game against the Sharks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto's unavailability Thursday marks his sixth straight absence from the Avalanche lineup, though his presence on the ice in a non-contact jersey, per Jesse Mentano of BSN Denver, is a good sign of his recovery, but also suggests he's still not ready for the rigors of a game. More information should surface as his return date draws closer, but his next opportunity now arrives Saturday against the Rangers.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Won't suit up against Ducks•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Not traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Set to sit Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out against Jets•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Day-to-day with leg injury•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Collects two second-period helpers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...