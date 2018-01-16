Andrighetto (leg) will miss Thursday's game against the Sharks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto's unavailability Thursday marks his sixth straight absence from the Avalanche lineup, though his presence on the ice in a non-contact jersey, per Jesse Mentano of BSN Denver, is a good sign of his recovery, but also suggests he's still not ready for the rigors of a game. More information should surface as his return date draws closer, but his next opportunity now arrives Saturday against the Rangers.