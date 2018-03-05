Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Out of action Tuesday
Andrighetto (leg) won't play Tuesday against the Blackhawks, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.
This will mark the 28th game in a row that Andrighetto has missed. The 24-year-old is getting close to finally returning, but that return won't be happening against Chicago. His next chance to return will be Thursday on the road against the Blue Jackets.
