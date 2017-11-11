Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Picks up two points Saturday
Andrighetto finished with a goal and an assist during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.
The 24-year-old winger has found a new lease on life since being acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens last spring as he has 10 goals and 26 points in 35 games as an Av. He's being given every opportunity out west and now has legitimate value in deeper leagues. However, he is a bit streaky, so don't expect multi-point efforts to be a regular thing.
