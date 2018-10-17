Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ready to rock
Andrighetto (lower body) will make his season debut Thursday evening against the Devils, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
Andrighetto will be activated from injured reserve to reprise his role as a middle-six power-play contributor. The Swiss-born winger produced eight goals, 14 assists -- including three goals and six apples on the man advantage -- over 50 games in 2017-18. He'll be a useful fantasy commodity if ultimately given the chance to play with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but he's more likely to be eased back into the fold.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Skates without contact•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out for road trip•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Moves to IR•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Comes up with winner•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Scores twice in return•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Cleared to return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...