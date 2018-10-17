Andrighetto (lower body) will make his season debut Thursday evening against the Devils, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Andrighetto will be activated from injured reserve to reprise his role as a middle-six power-play contributor. The Swiss-born winger produced eight goals, 14 assists -- including three goals and six apples on the man advantage -- over 50 games in 2017-18. He'll be a useful fantasy commodity if ultimately given the chance to play with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but he's more likely to be eased back into the fold.