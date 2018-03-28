Andrighetto (lower body) will not be in action versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Andrighetto will miss his third consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. The winger previously spent 28 games in the press box with a leg ailment that may or may not be related to his current issue. When the 2013 third-round pick returns to the lineup remains to be seen, but if he doesn't get back soon, it may be too late to help the Avs secure a spot in the playoffs.