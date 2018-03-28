Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Remains sidelined
Andrighetto (lower body) will not be in action versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto will miss his third consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. The winger previously spent 28 games in the press box with a leg ailment that may or may not be related to his current issue. When the 2013 third-round pick returns to the lineup remains to be seen, but if he doesn't get back soon, it may be too late to help the Avs secure a spot in the playoffs.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out Monday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Lower-body injury surfaces•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Healthy again•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Out of action Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: On ice for morning skate, still not ready•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...