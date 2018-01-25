Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Resting again with injury
Andrighetto (leg) will sit out Thursday's game against the Blues, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Andrighetto remains on injured reserve, and the Avalanche are resting several of their injured players with a break looming due to All-Star Weekend. The Swiss winger is up to 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) through 37 games this season, and he's been a nice value play in DFS settings thanks to 2:45 of average ice time on the power play, as well as six points in that special teams situation.
