Andrighetto (leg) will not be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Its unclear when Andrighetto suffered his injury, as he still managed to log 12:08 of ice time and an assist in Sunday's tilt with the Islanders. Without an details from the team regarding the severity of his ailment, there is no knowing how long he might be sidelined. For now, A.J. Greer will slot into the lineup in Andrighetto's stead.