Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out against Jets
Andrighetto (leg) will not be in the lineup versus Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Its unclear when Andrighetto suffered his injury, as he still managed to log 12:08 of ice time and an assist in Sunday's tilt with the Islanders. Without an details from the team regarding the severity of his ailment, there is no knowing how long he might be sidelined. For now, A.J. Greer will slot into the lineup in Andrighetto's stead.
More News
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Day-to-day with leg injury•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Collects two second-period helpers•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Struggling to find offensive touch•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Picks up two points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Continues producing in twos•
-
Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Enjoys two-point night•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...