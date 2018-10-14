Andrighetto (lower body) will not travel for the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

The next home game for the Avalanche isn't until Oct. 24 and it appears that's the earliest that Andrighetto could return, though that's not guaranteed at this point. The 25-year-old forward has spent the beginning of the season on injured reserve, but Colorado is still off to a strong 3-1-1 start.