Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Ruled out Monday
Andrighetto (lower body) will not be available for Monday's road match against the Golden Knights, The Denver Post reports.
For the second consecutive game, the Avalanche will start an extra defenseman (Mark Alt) to compensate for the absence of Andrighetto and Colin Wilson, as those forwards are hampered by their respective lower-body injuries. Their next chance to play will be Wednesday against the visiting Flyers.
