Andrighetto will a lineup scratch for Saturday afternoon's home contest against the Golden Knights, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Andrighetto went minus-3 and missed the scoresheet entirely in Thursday's 7-1 crushing home loss to the Kings, so it looks like he's being sent a message from coach Jared Bednar.

