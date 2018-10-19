Avalanche's Sven Andrighetto: Scores in debut
Andrighetto scored a goal in what was his first taste of game action Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.
The Swiss-born forward missed the start of the regular season recovering from a lower-body injury. He wasted little time announcing his return, scoring early in the second period of Thursday's road contest. Andrighetto remains a risky fantasy play who set a career high in points last season with just 22.
