Andrighetto scored a goal in what was his first taste of game action Thursday in a 5-3 win over the Devils.

The Swiss-born forward missed the start of the regular season recovering from a lower-body injury. He wasted little time announcing his return, scoring early in the second period of Thursday's road contest. Andrighetto remains a risky fantasy play who set a career high in points last season with just 22.

More News
Our Latest Stories